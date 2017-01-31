New Greenville working with various residents to set 2017 agenda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A community-based organization called “New Greenville” held its first agenda meeting Tuesday night to discuss what goals the group will target in 2017. Only one year old, New Greenville Executive Director says the organization is expanding with the help of residents.

“When we got started, we were just a small group of us and decided what we were going to be fighting for,” says New Greenville Executive Director Uriah Ward. “We’ve grown to about 500 members now and we thought it was important to try to get by in from the community when we were putting together our agenda.”

WNCT spoke to some of those at the meeting Tuesday to see what issues they feel should be on the list of things to do.

“We’re talking about galvanizing a people and a voice in order to advocate for communities,” says N.C. Civil Director Jermaine McNair. “What I would like to see if we’re going to advocate and create a new voice the voice needs new ideas and a new menu.”

“The top priority is bringing people together and just a general equality for all citizens,” says Greenville Resident Megan Maxwell. “Whether it’s race, gender, LGBTQ, all different groups, bringing us all together for a common person or a common purpose and making some positive change.”

“I’m fairly new to Greenville and one thing I noticed is that it’s not very pedestrian friendly,” says Greenville Resident Jim Brewer. “Transportation is more than just moving a car from one area to another. I work at a community college here locally and I’ve noticed that a number of my students that don’t have cars have a really hard time getting to and from school, to and from work. If we had better infrastructure to move those people I think that would really benefit our community.”

“My first love is children,” says Greenville Resident Amena Mensah. “Now and then I would volunteer with PAL, the Police Athletic League. They are so in need of funds, so in need of support. They have an after school program for children that really need that support and the program is starting to dwindle.”

“What I would like to see is instead of investing our time and our voice and our energy into the same structure I would love to see us go back to having faith and investment in humanity,” continued McNair. “Lets get back to building people.”

New Greenville has many diverse ideas on the agenda this year. They plan to have another meeting next Monday to gather more ideas.