Maysville woman charged with accessory after fact in shooting

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Maysville woman has been arrested after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said she knew where to find a man wanted in a shooting that happened earlier in January but refused to tell investigators.

Jasmine Leann Civils, 21, faces a felony charge of accessory after a fact in the Maysville shooting. She was arrested on Thursday.

The shooting took place January 18, and deputies arrested William Anthony Bryant on January 20 and charged him with the shooting.

Civils was given a $10,000 secured bond and was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Sgt. L. Hernandez at Lucinda_hernandez@onslowcountync.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

