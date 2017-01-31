Martin Co. aging department announces new food program for seniors

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Adult & Aging Services Department announced Tuesday Martin County seniors have been selected the recipients of the year’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

The program works to improve the health of low-income elderly persons by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods. CSFP is a monthly food program through the United States Department of Agriculture that targets senior citizens age 60 and over with household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level.

Participants receive a monthly food package that includes a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry and ultra high-temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry, or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Requirements to qualify for a monthly food box are:

Age 60 and older

Resident of Martin County

Provide proof of identity and residency (Photo ID or NC Medicaid Card)

Card) Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty level

CSFP Income Guidelines are as follows (income is self-declared and based on gross amounts):

Applications for the CSFP program will be taken at the Martin County Adult & Aging Services Department/Williamston Senior Center 201 LEE ST., WILLIAMSTON NC 27892 on:

Wednesday, February 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,

Thursday, February 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., AND

Friday, February 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If applicants are determined eligible, food boxes will be distributed beginning March and each month thereafter. ALL seniors age 60 and older are eligible to apply for this food program, including seniors who are currently receiving congregate meal or home delivered meal services through the Adult & Aging Services Department.