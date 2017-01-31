Martin Co. aging department announces new food program for seniors

WNCT Staff Published:
9oys-martin-county

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Adult & Aging Services Department announced Tuesday Martin County seniors have been selected the recipients of the year’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

The program works to improve the health of low-income elderly persons by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods.  CSFP is a monthly food program through the United States Department of Agriculture that targets senior citizens age 60 and over with household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level.

Participants receive a monthly food package that includes a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry and ultra high-temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry, or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Requirements to qualify for a monthly food box are:

  • Age 60 and older
  • Resident of Martin County
  • Provide proof of identity and residency (Photo ID or NC Medicaid Card)
  • Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty level

CSFP Income Guidelines are as follows (income is self-declared and based on gross amounts):

Applications for the CSFP program will be taken at the Martin County Adult & Aging Services Department/Williamston Senior Center 201 LEE ST., WILLIAMSTON NC  27892 on:

  • Wednesday, February 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,
  • Thursday, February 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., AND
  • Friday, February 17,  from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If applicants are determined eligible, food boxes will be distributed beginning March and each month thereafter.  ALL seniors age 60 and older are eligible to apply for this food program, including seniors who are currently receiving congregate meal or home delivered meal services through the Adult & Aging Services Department.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s