Local organizations come together to create “new agenda” for Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Greenville are coming together Tuesday night to create what they’re calling a “new agenda” for the city.

This comes as some people across the country say they’re upset by what’s going on with politics on the national stage. That’s motivating some locals to work for change from the bottom up.

Several progressive organizations including New Greenville, NC CIVIL, Resist ECU and RISE-NC Greenville Area are leading the workshop.

They want to know what, if any changes Greenville residents think need to be made in a number of areas. That includes urban planning, economic development, human relations, budgeting, legislative advocacy, public safety, and the environment.

New Greenville Executive Director Uriah Ward says it’s important to get feedback from everyone.

“We’ve heard about the need for expanded greenways, bike paths, sidewalks.. The need to try to improve traffic and promote smart growth. The need to try to push body cams on police officers. So there’s a wide range of things,” Ward said.

While the groups leading the workshop are progressive, they say it’s not about politics, but making the community better.

“If you want to make a positive difference in your community, if you’re upset by what you’re seeing out of national politics right now, then this is a way to make sure that your voice is heard and to make sure that your issues are addressed,” Ward said.

The first in a series of 3 workshops starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Gold Post Cafe in Greenville. The next workshop will be held February 6 at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

They’re asking those who cannot attend the workshops to voice their opinions here.