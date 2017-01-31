High school hoops recap: Tuesday, Jan. 31

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On a busy night of high school hoops in Eastern North Carolina, the Greene Central boys basketball team improved to 19-0 as the defeated North Lenoir 71-62.

The Kinston boys basketball team picked up a 62-49 victory over Goldsboro, setting up a Friday night matchup between the Rams and Vikings with first place on the line.

Out at South Central High School, the Falcons improved to 18-1 as they cruised past C.B. Aycock with a 67-26 victory. Shykeim Phillips led the Falcons with 16 points in the win. Semaj Yelverton scored 11 to lead the Golden Falcons.

Erig Agee scored 23 for Eastern Wayne to lift the Warriors past J.H. Rose on the road 66-52. Creighton Lebo led the Rampants with 15 in the loss. However, the Lady Rampants held on for a 63-60 victory to improve to 9-1 in conference.

Other scores include Ayden Grifton boys picking up a 65-63 in overtime over South Lenoir. While the Lady Blue Devils picked up a 48-20 win over Ayden Grifton.