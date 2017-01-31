Tribute raising money for Dave Mirra monument to be held Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the anniversary of Dave Mirra’s death approaches, friends and family of the late BMX star have organized an event to remember the extraordinary athlete, with all proceeds going toward building a statue of Mirra at Jaycee Skate Park in Greenville.

To fans, friends and family, Dave Mirra was larger than life.

“He could’ve gone anywhere in the world,” said Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas.

But he chose Greenville.

Brian Lee, a friend of Mirra and the owner of the Lee House in Greenville, decided he wanted to honor his friend with the statue.

“I want everything to go to the biggest, coolest monument that I can have built for Dave,” Lee said.

Dave Mirra died on February 4, 2016.

“Dave Mirra, to me, means friend, and I miss him,” said Lee. “To the world, means the biggest name in BMX ever.”

The Jaycee Skate Park seemed like the perfect place to Lee.

“Put it there as opposed to the Town Commons or something,” said Lee. “Being just that Hub of the Greenville BMX scene that he really helped create and put on the map.”

To raise money, Lee will host a benefit show.

Once word got out about Lee’s plans, the community stepped up to help out.

Dozens of athletes, business owners and organizations donated materials to help raise money for the statue

That includes Olympic gold medalists Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach and extreme sports stars Travis Pastrama and Tony Hawk, who sent jerseys and equipment to sell.

“I’ve always said that Dave was the Michael Jordan of BMX,” said Lee. Travis is the Michael Jordan of motocross. Tony Hawk is the Michael Jordan of skateboard.”

There will be performers, t-shirts and a silent auction.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward Mirra’s statue.

Lee said it will cost $50,000 to $100,000 to build the statue.

“I don’t think that I’m the only person who thought that there should be a monument, but it hadn’t happened, so I took upon myself to make it happen,” said Lee.

The benefit will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tiebreakers in Greenville on February 4, the anniversary of Mirra’s death.