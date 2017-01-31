Fishing line recycling tube installed at Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new fishing line recycling tube has been installed by the Tar River at Greenville’s Town Common.

It is located at the boat ramp and is designed to help keep the dock free of used fishing line and hooks, which can pose safety issues to people and animals in and around the river.

Knee Deep Adventures and Keep Greenville Beautiful partnered with the River Guardians to make it possible.

“The idea behind these tubes that we’ve put up is that’s a…convenient place to put their fishing lines instead of leaving it out in the environment,” said George Matthis with the River Guardian Foundation.

While the tube is new to Greenville, they have been installed all around the country and have made a difference.

It is estimated to take 400 years for fishing line to decompose.

