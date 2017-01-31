First Alert Forecast: A warm spring-tease to end January

SUMMARY: Cold weather remains in place this morning, but a warm front will bring more comfortable temperatures through mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear this morning with temps in the 20’s & 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph (higher at the coast), thus expect the wind chill factor to make it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures will warm up quickly, however, through the morning as a warm front lifts through the area.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with warmer highs near in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph (higher at coast).

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight, temperatures about 15 degrees warmer than last night. It will remain breezy, making it feel a little warmer.

A LOOK AHEAD: A warm front will keep temperatures warm tomorrow, in the mid to upper 60s with mid 50s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies. By late week, we’ve got temperatures in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
52° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
52° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
49° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
47° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
46° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
45° F
precip:
20%
