First Alert Forecast: A warm spring-tease to end January

SUMMARY: Cold weather remains in place this morning, but a warm front will bring more comfortable temperatures through mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear this morning with temps in the 20’s & 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph (higher at the coast), thus expect the wind chill factor to make it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures will warm up quickly, however, through the morning as a warm front lifts through the area.



THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with warmer highs near in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph (higher at coast).

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight, temperatures about 15 degrees warmer than last night. It will remain breezy, making it feel a little warmer.

A LOOK AHEAD: A warm front will keep temperatures warm tomorrow, in the mid to upper 60s with mid 50s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies. By late week, we’ve got temperatures in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast