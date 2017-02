TULSA (WNCT) – Khadidja Toure scored 25 points and hit a jump shot in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime, but the PIrates still fell at Tulsa, 100-92.

Kristen Gaffney scored 24 in the loss.

Kendrien Elliott poured in 27 points and hauled in 13 rebounds for the victorious Golden Hurricane.

East Carolina has lost six games in a row and fell to 1-8 in the American with the loss. The Pirates are back in action on Saturday at home against Houston Saturday at 4:30pm.