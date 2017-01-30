Trump’s executive order concerns ECU refugee help group

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The leader of a student-run organization at East Carolina University that works to help refugees and their families once they enter the United States said President Donald Trump’s executive order is leaving people confused.

The group, called No Lost Generation, is a national organization, and Ankita Mishra is the president of the ECU chapter.

Mishra said refugee families in the area are worried they won’t be able to travel to and from their home country.

“To a refugee, family means a lot,” Mishra said. “That’s their support system. That’s who they rely on and the fact that they don’t know for sure if they will ever be able to see those people again is really upsetting.”

Mishra wants to raise awareness about the issues refugees face, and she said she wants to humanize refugees and get people to understand that they’re just like everyone else.

Nadine Rammouni, an ECU student whose family is Muslim but not from one of the countries listed in Trump’s executive order, she is also perplexed by the order.

She also said radical Islamists are not the only thing the country should be worried about.

“If you look at the terrorist attack by radical Islamists they’re actual lower than…an American being killed by a gun,” said Rammouni. “So why isn’t he talking about gun laws? Why are we focusing so much on a minority group on some issue that might be big right now, but not as big as the other killings that are happening in America right now?”

Rammouni said even though on paper the ban isn’t against all Muslims, it feels like it is.