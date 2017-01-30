Kinston police: No evidence of foul play in death of Charles Shackleford

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department said their investigation into the death of former NC State basketball star and Kinston native Charles Shackleford so far reveals no evidence of foul play.

Kinston police said Shackleford was found deceased at a duplex on 2106 Rouse Road in Kinston Friday morning.

Officers spent the day in and out of the home collecting evidence for the investigation.

Police said the cause of death has not been determined, and the incident is still being investigated.

His sister, Angela Williams, said he called her and all of their siblings Thursday to gather for prayer.

She said to wake up with news of him gone was heartbreaking.

“We’ve got to put some sort of spirituality to this because that’s the only way I know we are going to be able to cope with it,” said Williams. “I couldn’t cope in any other way thinking that he died by himself”

On Thursday, Shackleford was at a food distribution center at the Eastern North Carolina food bank with volunteers helping those affected by Hurricane Matthew.

His community involvement didn’t stop with volunteering. Shackleford worked with at-risk children and donated money for scholarships.

Williams said Shackleford will always be known as a son of Kinston.

He graduated from Kinston High School and played basketball for North Carolina State from 1985 through 1988.

He was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 1988 and played with the Nets for two seasons. He then played two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1991 to 1993.

He played 21 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1994-1995 NBA season and didn’t play in the NBA again until he played 32 games for the Hornets in the 1998–99 NBA season, the last he played.

Shackleford was arrested on drug charges in Kinston in 2010 after an undercover deputy said Shackleford sold him drugs.

We’re following this developing story, and we’ll have additional details as they become available.