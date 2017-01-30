Silver Alert issued for missing Jones County man

By Published:
henneth-frank-dillahunt

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT)- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered Jones County man.

Henneth Frank Dillahunt, 84, was last seen in the 1300 block of Highway 58 South. He’s believed to be driving a red 2001 Ford F150 with NC license plate EBD3889.

Dillahunt was last seen wearing a green camouflage ball cap, blue windbreaker jacket, blue/grey pinstripe shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Dillahunt is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. If you know where he is, contact Deputy Miller with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 252-448-7001 ext 221.

