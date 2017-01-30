Rev. Barber calls on economic boycott, other actions, ahead of Moral March

josh-birch By Published:
naacp-presser-screengrab

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During an impassioned news conference Monday in Greenville, North Carolina NAACP President Rev. William Barber laid out his goals of the upcoming moral march in Raleigh.

The march, scheduled for Saturday February 11th, is being advertised by the NAACP are critical, especially with recent actions taken by state lawmakers and President Donald Trump.

“We call ourselves the stick and stay crowd,” Barber said. “So somebody like Trump doesn’t scare us, it actually stirs us up.”

Barber said the march is intended to address a variety of topics he finds troubling, including unconstitutional state legislative districts, the idea of repealing Obamacare, HB2, and recent actions taken by the General Assembly to strip Governor Roy Cooper of certain powers.

Barber said those actions were unprecedented, and has led him and other civil rights leaders to think about engaging in an economic boycott.

“If we march and we win, and we go to court and we win, and then you still won’t give up, then maybe we need to go to the cash register,” he said.

Barber wouldn’t elaborate any further, saying only he would expand on the idea during the march.

The NAACP said they are calling on all genders, races and religious backgrounds to join in on the march. He specifically mentioned those who are Muslim, following the travel ban enacted by President Trump.

