Police seize $2,200, arrest 2 in ice machine break-ins

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were charged in ice machine break-ins across Carteret County late Saturday night, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Patrick Locklear, 40, of Lumberton, and Troy Miller, 24, of Red Springs, broke into four “Twice the Ice” machines across the county, netting them about $2,200 in coins and cash.

Atlantic Beach police set up surveillance at an ice machine on the Atlantic Beach Causeway and arrested Locklear and Miller when they showed up.

Besides the $2,200 in coins and cash, the Sheriff’s Office said officers recovered burglary tools and evidence from other ice machines.

Ice machines hit included machines at Pender Park Fuel Mart, Newport; Courtesy Town Square, Newport; 24th and Bridges St, MHC and Capt. Jim’s Seafood, Arendell St, MHC.

Both Locklear and Miller were each charged with four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of possession of stolen goods (money), four counts of breaking and entering coin operated machines, four counts injury to personal property, and one count of possession of burglary tools. Miller was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Locklear was placed on a $50,000 bond due to unrelated outstanding warrants out of Robeson County, and Miller was placed on a $15,000 bond.

Detective Lt. Michael Panzarella with the Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown if the pair could be responsible for other coin operated machines in counties between Robeson and Carteret.