Onslow County Sheriff’s Office debuts illegal drug incinerator

elizabeth-tew By Published:
vulcan

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the drug problem in Onslow County, the Sheriff’s Office has a new device to quickly get rid of illegal narcotics.

Illegal drugs laced into candies are disposed of using the “Vulcan,” an incinerator used to handle the disposal of illegal drugs in-house.

First, the drugs are loaded into a 50-gallon drum.

“What it does is use high temperatures to break down the chemical compounds and makes them non-dangerous and basically turns them into ash,” said Sheriff Hans Miller.

Once the evidence is turned into ash, it is then disposed of at the county landfill.

The barrel was donated by the Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention as part of the Project Lazarus grant.

The grant works to reduce drug abuse in the state.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s