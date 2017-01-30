Onslow County Sheriff’s Office debuts illegal drug incinerator

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the drug problem in Onslow County, the Sheriff’s Office has a new device to quickly get rid of illegal narcotics.

Illegal drugs laced into candies are disposed of using the “Vulcan,” an incinerator used to handle the disposal of illegal drugs in-house.

First, the drugs are loaded into a 50-gallon drum.

“What it does is use high temperatures to break down the chemical compounds and makes them non-dangerous and basically turns them into ash,” said Sheriff Hans Miller.

Once the evidence is turned into ash, it is then disposed of at the county landfill.

The barrel was donated by the Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention as part of the Project Lazarus grant.

The grant works to reduce drug abuse in the state.