Onslow Co. group home needs donations for kitchen repairs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County group home helping disabled residents live a normal life needs to repair a major part of one of its homes, and it is reaching out to the community for help.

The Carobell group home in question was built in 1980, so it’s no surprise the kitchen wasn’t built to be handicapped accessible.

“The sinks are sometimes too high,” said Carobell director Mary Butts. “They have the ability to assist with appliances, but the counters could be lower.”

Scratches and nicks mark the walls and cabinets from where wheelchairs and equipment have scraped against them.

Carobell is a non-profit organization, and its goal is to teach residents basic skills necessary to function in the community, like earning a paycheck.

Residents create pillows and dog treats, which are sold at various businesses.

However, the current kitchen layout is hindering that.

“They’re so driven to be independent,” said Butts. “That’s the goal across the board. And with this kitchen is going to, first of all, promote more socialization with them in the homes.”

Carobell’s has redone most of its kitchens, but this one still needs work.

The Jacksonville Onslow Leadership program is raising money to redo it, which will include knocking down a wall and opening up the kitchen to the dining room and creating more space.

“We are hopefully redoing the entire kitchen,” said Kristin Loflin, with the leadership program.

Renovations are estimated to cost about $20,000 and will need to be completed by May.

The leadership class is raising money, and if you would like to donate you can do so here.

The leadership class will also be raising funds Saturday at the Green Clean Auto Spa located at 2170 Gum Branch. The class will have a booth on site from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Green Clean of Jacksonville are working with us,” said Loflin. “You can go buy a car wash from them. You go through the link and buy a ticket. It’s $20, but half of that goes back into our project.”

The hope is having the accessible kitchen will help the residents thrive.