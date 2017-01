GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- At least one person was transported for treatment following a mobile home fire in Greenville.

According to Pitt County Communications, the call came in around 8:46 p.m. to Olivia Drive. Staton House Fire Department, Belvoir Fire Department and Falkland EMS all responded.

Crews on scene report the mobile home is a total loss. Right now, it’s still unclear what caused the fire.