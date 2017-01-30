Man charged with statutory rape in Duplin County

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
tanorm-wilson

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in Duplin County.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Tanorm Wilson admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl even though he knew she was underage.

Deputies said after they received a report Wilson was in a relationship with the girl on January 22, he initially denied it but was arrested on outstanding charges.

He later admitted to the relationship in a follow-up interview, deputies said.

Wilson was charged with ten counts of indecent liberties with a child, ten counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, three counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense and one count of crime against nature.

Tanorm Wilson was placed in the Duplin County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s