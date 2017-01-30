Man charged with statutory rape in Duplin County

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in Duplin County.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Tanorm Wilson admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl even though he knew she was underage.

Deputies said after they received a report Wilson was in a relationship with the girl on January 22, he initially denied it but was arrested on outstanding charges.

He later admitted to the relationship in a follow-up interview, deputies said.

Wilson was charged with ten counts of indecent liberties with a child, ten counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, three counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense and one count of crime against nature.

Tanorm Wilson was placed in the Duplin County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail.