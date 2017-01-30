Make it Monday: Customizing the blanket scarf fashion trend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new fashion trend is taking Pinterest, social media and local boutiques by storm.

Scarves aren’t anything new in the fashion world, yet a big, plaid one is ending up in millions of closets across America.

We’re talking about blanket scarves and in this week’s Make it Monday, we’re helping you customize them to fit your style.

“I like the versatility of it, especially this time of year,” said Stephanie Lewis.

Lewis works at Artisans Decorative Accessories & Fine Gifts in Greenville and bought her first blanket scarf a couple of years ago.

“I travel a lot so I always take it with me on planes and car rides to bundle up because you never know how the air is going to be,” said Lewis.

She loves that she can wear this scarf in over a dozen ways.

“My favorite way to wear it is to take it out like a whole blanket and fold it on the diagonal. I keep it loose and I just tuck it and cross it around my neck and pull it back.”

A less fluffy alternative to this would be to twist the scarf several times when it’s in the triangle phase. Then, cross the ends behind your neck again and pull them to the front.

If you’re a fan of infinity scarves, you can make this one too just by keeping it on the diagonal and tying the ends together and then looping it around.

You can use it as a shawl too by draping it on the side. Put the diagonal over one arm and loosely cross the ends together over the other arm. Adjust it to fit your style.

No matter the way you wear it or what color you choose, this is the perfect fashion accessory to make your own and customize to your style.

