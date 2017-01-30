Kinston police investigating shots fired call

WNCT Staff Published:
capture

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Kinston are investigating a shots fired call.

It happened Sunday night just before midnight in the area of West Washington Ave.

Officers responding to the report were told by the occupants of a vehicle that they were sitting inside when someone started shooting at the vehicle. The vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

