Kinston Police investigating fatal shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- The Kinston Police Department is trying to figure out what led to a deadly Monday night shooting.

It happened around 6:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South Tiffany Street. Officers arrived on scene and found 37-year-old Alton ay McKnight suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite resuscitation efforts from officers, McKnight died at the scene.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kinston Police at 252-939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

