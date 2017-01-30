Greenville mosque: Trump’s travel ban doesn’t represent America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sumar Badwan was born into the Muslim faith, and she said the travel ban President Donald Trump implemented does not represent the country she has grown to love.

“Is this America?” said Badwan. “This is not the America I grew up in.”

For Badwan, the spokeswoman at the Al-Masjid Islamic Center and Mosque in Greenville, Islam is more than just a religion. It’s also an identity that can bring discrimination, even in America.

“I just want people to look at us as Americans,” said Badwan. “That’s what we’re here for, to have a life like every American does in this country.”

Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from coming to the United States hits home for Badwan, who was born in the U.S.

“I know people are saying that it’s not aimed at Muslims or a religion, but when you name seven Muslim countries, there’s no other thing to think that it is aimed at us,” Badwan said.

Some who attend the Al-Masjid Islamic Center and Mosque are directly impacted by the executive order.

They did not want to go on camera with 9OYS, fearful of their own safety.

Badwan said discrimination is nothing new in America. She said the recent actions by Trump concern her not just as a Muslim but as an American.

“It’s not just going to happen to my people or my faith,” said Badwan.

She says it is not a time to give up, and power lies with the people.

“I am hopeful,” said Badwan. “As I am an American and as I protest with others, we will stand up for each other no matter what. And that’s what the beauty of America is. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what sexual orientation, what gender you are, we will stand up for each other in times of turmoil.”

Sumar said she understands Trump’s emphasis on national security, but she said the ban is not the way to secure the country.