GOP party chairs in East voice support for Trump’s travel ban

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While those against President Donald Trump’s executive order have made their voices heard, there are thousands who support the Trump’s order.

“I think it’s absolutely appropriate,” said Keith Kidwell, the Beaufort County Republican Party chairman.

Ginny Cooper, Pitt County Republican Party chairwoman, said there is a precedent for Trump’s order.

“This is definitely not the first time there has been either a ban or a pause on taking people from other countries,” Cooper said.

Both Cooper and Kidwell are longtime Republican who said Trump’s order is what the country needs.

“We’ve had enough of our buildings being blown up, our people being shot and murdered and slaughtered on the streets,” said Kidwell. “This, I think, will go a long way toward resolving that.”

Kidwell disagrees with charges the executive order is un-American.

“It’s absolutely not un-American to protect your nation,” said Kidwell. “It is absolutely the thing that the president is charged with.”

Withh less than two weeks in office, Cooper and Kidwell are pleased with Trump so far.

“He is doing exactly what he told the people who supported and elected him that he would do,” Cooper said.