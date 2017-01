JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With a few days left in Radon Prevention Action Month, there is still time to get a free testing kit.

Radon is an odorless gas known to cause lung cancer.

Onslow County’s Environmental Health Department is giving out free kits.

The kits include a radon detector residents can set out in their home for no more than a week and then mail it back in to be tested.

The kits can be picked up at the Onslow County Government Complex.

Only one kit per household is needed.