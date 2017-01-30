First Alert Forecast: Cooler conditions in store for Monday

SUMMARY: A chilly start to the work week but a warm-up is in store through mid-week before cooling back down late week and into the weekend. Next chance of rain comes on Sunday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies this morning. A few sprinkles or flurries could occur, but temperatures will stay above freezing for the most part so no accumulation or problems for this morning’s commute. Winds are breezy, out of the west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Relative humidity is low and combined with the gusty winds, burning is not recommended.



TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will stay breezy at 5 to 15 mph out of the west, thus it will feel chillier overnight and first thing in the morning.

A LOOK AHEAD: We will warm up a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. Weather will remain quiet for the most part. We could see a few rain showers towards the end of the work week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

