FEMA workers answer questions in Pitt, Beaufort counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Every day this week FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand in Beaufort and Pitt Counties to answer questions and offer home improvement tips in the event of a future natural disaster.

The specialists are offering advice on how to help reduce damage from an event like Hurricane Matthew.

They are prepared to answer any questions about flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

“This is a more efficient way to get the information out,” said Laura Guzman, FEMA media relations. “People sometimes call the number, and they don’t feel that they’re getting the information that they really need. So this is a unique opportunity that people should take advantage of.”

The FEMA specialists will be on hand until Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center and Beaufort County Emergency Management Services.