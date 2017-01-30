FDA release new guidelines on lead in make-up products

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The FDA has released new guidelines regarding how much lead is allowed in make-up products.

In late December, the FDA surveyed multiple cosmetic products including lipstick, eyeshadow and mascara for lead.

After studying results, it is recommending to put fewer than 10 parts per million of lead in cosmetic products.

According to the FDA, lead poisoning usually comes from digesting products like lipstick, and parents should watch out for children.

“Just keep your make-up away from them,” said Kittie Norwood, a cosmetologist. “I think it’s okay to play around a little bit but make sure they are supervised. I would never want a child to be hurt by something like make-up.”

Norwood said there are products out there that are completely free of chemicals and have an organic base.