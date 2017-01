GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – D.H. Conley record-setting quarterback and four-star recruit Holton Ahlers made his college football decision Monday, choosing East Carolina University over North Carolina State.

Ahlers threw for over 4,500 yards this past season. He threw 51 touchdown passes and averaged over 375 yards per game through the air this past year. He also ran for over 900 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

He was named 1st-team All-State by the Associated Press.