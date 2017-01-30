Missing Craven County girl returns home unharmed

Anai Lopez Gomez

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Craven County said a runaway girl returned home unharmed Monday.

They were looking for 15-year-old Anai Lopez Gomez, who went missing on January 7 from her Cove City home.

 

Anai Lopez Gomez and her boyfriend Raul Ramos.
