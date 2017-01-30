City of Greenville begins fourth year of financial literacy program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A City of Greenville program starting Monday night is trying to help people get their finances in check.

This is the fourth year the city is providing its free financial literacy series. It’s already proven successful for dozens of people in the community, yet now they’re trying to reach even more people.

The year-long program based on the FDIC Money Smart program kicks off Monday night with the Bank On It class. It focuses on choosing a bank, bank accounts, terminology, and services.

Each month’s class covers a different topic, including checks, borrowing, credit, and loans among others. Participants are not required to attend each class in the series. They target lower income households, yet anyone is welcome to attend.

Sylvia Brown with the City of Greenville teaches the classes.

“We always talk about how we want more money, we want more money, when really what we need to do is better manage the money that we have and we could find ourselves in a better financial state,” Brown said.

Brown says they’re now expanding the program, planning to hold classes at the Center for Family Violence Prevention and the local homeless shelter.

“We talk about how to purchase a home. We talk about credit. We talk about banking services. We talk about all of that stuff. And over time, it’s not going to happen right away, but over time, using these principles, they can hopefully find themselves in homes,” Brown said.

The Bank On It class runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Sheppard Memorial Library. It’s free. To register, contact Sylvia D. Brown at (252) 329-4509 or sbrown@greenvillenc.gov.