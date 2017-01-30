Body found in Pamlico County Sunday afternoon identified

BAYBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who was found dead in a ditch Sunday.

Deputies said the body of Kimberly Dawn Meekins, 20, of Alliance, was found in a ditch on Cowell Road after a Pamlico County resident called 911.

Deputies responded to the scene, and called in the SBI for assistance.

Investigators determined Meekins lived in a nearby apartment complex.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No cause of death has been determined.

The investigation is ongoing, and foul play has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

 

