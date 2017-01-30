Big businesses fighting back against Trump

(NEXSTAR) — Following a tumultuous first week of the Donald Trump administration, some of the United States’ biggest businesses are responding. Unhappy with his policies, his treatment of others, or the tone of his tweets, several CEOs are speaking with their budgets to protest President Trump.

Starbucks

The Seattle-based coffee giant announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in direct response to Trump’s executive order to prevent citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

CEO Howard Schultz was critical of Trump during his campaign and called for civility prior to the election.

“We are all obligated to ensure our elected officials hear from us individually and collectively. Starbucks is doing its part,” Schultz said in a statement.

Lyft

Ride-sharing service Lyft announced it will donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union following Trump’s immigration order.

“Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values,” co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green said in a statement.

Airbnb

Following the chaos Friday, Airbnb announced it would provide housing to refugees and anyone stuck overseas.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted, “Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected.”

Postmates

Postmates – a mobile food delivery service – is matching all donations made by Postmates employees to the ACLU and International Refugee Assistance Project.

In a statement, CEO Bastian Lehmann said, “The trade-off of these policies is obvious. In exchange for the guise of safety rooted in fear of those with different religious, ethnic and cultural backgrounds we will be abandoning the diverse melting pot of culture and ideas that has made the United States prosper.”

Google

Google announced Monday it is launching a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations. According to a USA Today report, the company is fronting $2 million and can be matched by donations from employees. The money will go toward the ACLU, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the U.N. Refugee Agency.

DoorDash

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, an immigrant who moved to the U.S. more than 20 years ago, tweeted his disdain for Trump’s executive order, calling it a misguided, blunt solution to a complicated, nuanced problem.

Xu offered free food to all lawyers working pro bono over the weekend to help immigrants under duress from Trump’s order.