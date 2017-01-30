Ahlers family and coaches support decision

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In front of a packed gym at D.H. Conley high school, junior quarterback Holton Ahlers made his decision on where he will play his college football.

“Without further ado, I’ll be staying home,” Ahlers announced as he put on a purple East Carolina hat.

The decision to stay home and play for the Pirates was not as easy as a decision as some might think. But, everyone in the Ahlers camp supports Holton’s decision.

“I think it was very hard,” said Conly football coach, Nate Conner. “He felt comfortable at both places and he couldn’t, he went back and forth with this decision, but he came to the right reasons, I really firmly believe that. He made me a believer and everything else, so I am very happy for him.”

“It was very emotional, I mean he’s worked so hard, as you know,” said Holton’s dad, Morgan Ahlers. “When he came to me and he said he wanted to start narrowing things down and you know as he got closer, he made the decision, I think about a week ago, finalized it over the last few days and really anchored it in. I just can’t be happier for him, because this is what he wants to do.”

“I’m very excited for him. Glad he’s staying home and looking forward to watching him play football at ECU,” said Holton’s mom, Jill Ahlers.

Ahlers announcement was a verbal commitment, he will not be able to sign his National Letter of Intent to play for ECU until after his senior year. But, one this clear, the future is bright for the Vikings quarterback.