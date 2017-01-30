ACA enrollment help available ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Help is still available if you haven’t signed up for healthcare and need to. The deadline to sign up for the Affordable Care Act is Tuesday at midnight.

Access East in Greenville will be operating on extended hours Tuesday to help people in person, and over the phone.

Officials say enrollment is up this year, with more than 540,000 people across the state signing up.

However, Cheryl Hallock with Access East said there is also a lot of confusion, especially after President Trump signed an executive order for the repeal of the ACA.

“We’ve worked very hard to get the message out that the executive order has not really changed, that the Affordable Care Act is still the law, the insurance is good for 2017,” Hallock said.

Access East will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday to help people get signed up. Appointments and walks-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact them at (252) 847-6809