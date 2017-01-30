2 arrested in Family Dollar Store theft in Bath

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people from Onslow County have been arrested and charged with stealing from a Family Dollar Store in Bath.

John Kamienski and Samantha Mancini were charged in the theft after they were captured on the store’s video system and identified, the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office said.

Both Kamienski and Mancini were already facing multiple felony charges in Onslow County, including larceny and obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Kamienski is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $27,500 bail on the Beaufort County charges.

Mancini is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bail on the Beaufort County charges.

