Week in review: Trump, local close calls, and the passing of a local basketball star

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In his first full week in office, President Donald Trump turned heads and followed through on some of his campaign promises.

He signed a number of executive orders, the most controversial of which surrounded immigration enforcement, building a border wall, and banning travel from certain countries.

Following his immigration announcement, which would step up enforcement of laws, one undocumented immigrant in the East weighed in, saying the greater issue of obtaining citizenship is often misunderstood.

“I cant understand how in a first world country, we’re letting ignorance prevail,” the man said.

Former NC State and NBA player Charles Shackleford died in his home in Kinston on Friday.

“There’s got to be some spirituality to this because that’s the only way I know to cope with it. I couldn’t cope any other way thinking that he died by himself,” said his sister Angela Williams.

Police are now investigating.

In Martin County, a partial building collapse in Everetts could have been tragic. Officials said they are glad no one was around or in the old Cola bottling plant when it collapsed on Monday.

They believe old age was the cause.

In Kinston, a t-shirt being sold at Walmart offended some, while humoring others. It read “Where the heck is Kinston, North Carolina?”

“Just because you don’t know where we are, learn to read a map,” said Diana Williams, who found it insulting.

Kinston Mayor BJ Murphy posted about the shirt on social media, indicating his disapproval.