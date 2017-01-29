No. 13 Louisville blows past Wolfpack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored the first 14 points for Louisville and finished with 28 as the No. 13 Cardinals routed North Carolina State 85-60 on Sunday.

With Louisville down two guards because of injuries, Mitchell took charge right away. The sophomore hit four early 3-pointers, with two of them propelling a 15-0 run that made it 21-9.

Mitchell led Louisville (18-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a second straight romp. He scored a career-high 29 Wednesday in a 106-51 win over Pittsburgh.

Abdul-Malik Abu and Maverick Rowan each had 13 points for the Wolfpack (14-8, 3-6), who shot 38 percent and failed to follow up on their upset at No. 17 Duke.

