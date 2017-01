NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Fire-Rescue is now investigating several fires.

The department posted on Facebook Saturday they were investigating a fire along HWY 70 between Country Club Rd. and Trent Rd.

The department said they also responded to more fire calls between Riverdale and Havelock on Friday afternoon.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the New Bern Fire Marshal at 252-639-2931 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 252-633-5141.