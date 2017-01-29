Hundreds turn out for last day of ‘Carolina Outdoor Expo’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local hunting and fishing experts spent the weekend at the Carolina Outdoor Exposition.

Hundreds of hunter’s and fishers gathered at the Greenville Convention Center Sunday for the last day of the expo.

Nearly 200 vendors were in town some coming from other countries, showcasing their talents.

Several items, including fishing rods and boats, were on sale.

Coordinator Joe Albea said this is just in time for the start of the season.

“We wanted to have it just before everyone was going out where they didn’t have anything else to do. So we felt like get up and come to the Greenville convention center full of tackle and fishing rods and boats and go shopping,” said Albea

Albea said this is the first year of the expo but based on the outcome, he expects it will happen again next year.