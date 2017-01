NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Sunday morning fire destroys a home in New Bern.

A witness tells 9 On Your Side it happened around one o’clock Sunday afternoon on Fairmount Way.

The witness says the home was heavily damaged by the fire.

No word if anyone was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

9 On Your Side has a call out to the fire department for more information.