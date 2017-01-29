First Alert Forecast: Quiet again today then some changes through the rest of the week

SUMMARY: Clouds increase late today as a cold front approaches, bringing a few sprinkles or flurries and colder weather for Monday. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with clouds increase late in the day. Highs will be in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few sprinkles or flurries. No snow accumulation is expected and temperatures for the most part will hover just above freezing so no problems are expected on the roads. Lows will fall into the 30’s and 40’s.

MONDAY: A sprinkle or flurry early in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and colder with highs only in the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warming up and staying quiet Tuesday and Wednesday. A series of front could bring rain showers back into the forecast later in the week. We’ll likely be fine tuning the late week forecast over the next several days.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast