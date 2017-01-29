First Alert Forecast: Quiet again today then some changes through the rest of the week

pierce-legeion By Published: Updated:
012917_wx_capture

SUMMARY: Clouds increase late today as a cold front approaches, bringing a few sprinkles or flurries and colder weather for Monday. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with clouds increase late in the day. Highs will be in the 50’s.

012917_wx_capture_2

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few sprinkles or flurries. No snow accumulation is expected and temperatures for the most part will hover just above freezing so no problems are expected on the roads. Lows will fall into the 30’s and 40’s.

012917_wx_capture_3

MONDAY: A sprinkle or flurry early in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and colder with highs only in the 40’s.

012917_wx_capture_4

A LOOK AHEAD: Warming up and staying quiet Tuesday and Wednesday. A series of front could bring rain showers back into the forecast later in the week. We’ll likely be fine tuning the late week forecast over the next several days.

012917_wx_capture_5

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
29° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
28° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
27° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.