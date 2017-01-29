ECU College of Education students learn using virtual reality program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new tool at East Carolina University is better preparing your child’s future teachers.

In the past education students would hold mock classrooms or pretend with peers to get experience of teaching a class.

Now a virtual reality program is set to change all of that for the better.

It’s called Mursion, the first virtual reality classroom in the UNC school system.

The program provides possible scenarios in a simulated classroom environment

Students are interacting with live avatars that can range from young students to administration or parent interaction

Technology consultant holly Fales said this is the beginning to furthering better education.

“It’s just that additional practice and practice in a safe space, so they can practice they can stop during the simulation they can get feedback and coaching from their instructor,” she explained. “They can get feedback from their peers as well so it’s a lot more powerful than just simply going into the classroom without any of this extra practice.”

ECU grad student Lyndsey Dunn has almost 10 years of teaching experience, but she said she’s ready for the next level, which is why she signed up for ECU’s Mursion program.

“The very exciting thing is with this we do get nervous because it’s not scripted the avatar reacts to what we say and if we’re happy we might get a happy response we may still get a negative response so it’s very really work applications, “ said Dunn

During the session students can opt to pause or stop simulation in order to hear feedback from their peers or instructor.

“I would have come out as a much better prepared first year teacher especially if I had gotten over some of these nerves in a sitting where we could say pause,” Dunn added.

There is a range of reactions you can receive from the live avatars…anything from a crying child to an upset parent or administrator.

If you would like more information on the program click here.

