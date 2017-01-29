Crews respond to gas leak in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Crews responded to reports of a propane gas leak on Forelines Road Saturday afternoon.

Winterville Fire-Rescue was called to Jenkins Energy Company at 2:30.

The scene is active as of 3:00pm, and Forelines Road near Creekside Elementary School is closed to all traffic.

Winterville Fire-Rescue discovered the source of the gas leak is on a propane tank release valve. In order to drop pressure to the propane tank, crews are spraying it with water.

Stay with WNCT as more information becomes available.

