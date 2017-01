BAYBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Sunday.

Around 12:00pm, a Pamlico County resident called 911 after seeing a body in a ditch on Cowell Road. Deputies responded to the scene, and called in the SBI for assistance.

The investigation is ongoing, and foul play has not been ruled out.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.