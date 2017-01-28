Woman who was catalyst behind Emmett Till’s murder confesses she lied

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The woman who served as the catalyst behind the 1955 murder of Emmett Till now said she lied in court.

The murder would launch the Civil Rights movement.

Carolyn Bryant had accused Till, who was 14-years-old, of grabbing her and whistling at her in her family’s store in Sumner, Mississippi.

Till, a Chicago native, was visiting Sumner at the time.

Bryant’s then husband and his brother abducted Till three days later, beating and shooting him until he was physically unrecognizable.

Bryant confessed to lying in a book written by Duke University senior research scholar Timothy Tyson.