Thousands attend March For Life rally in Washington as SCOTUS nomination looms

FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, the Supreme Court building in Washington. The Supreme Courts lineup of cases is fit for an election year. Affirmative action, abortion and another look at the Obama health care law and its contraceptive mandate all are before the court, and they could well be joined by immigration, giving the court a run of cases that reads like a campaign platform. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – Thousands of pro-life supporters marched on Washington, D.C., Friday as part of the annual March For Life rally.

The event has been taking place for the past 44 years in protest of the Supreme Court Ruling Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

This year’s march was historic because for the first time, a Vice President spoke at the event.

“I like to say over there at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, we’re in the promise keeping business,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “That’s why this administration will work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America.”

Anti-abortion activists are optimistic about reversing the Roe v. Wade decision. President Donald Trump is expected to make his Supreme Court nomination pick this week.

