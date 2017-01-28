Thousands attend March For Life rally in Washington as SCOTUS nomination looms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – Thousands of pro-life supporters marched on Washington, D.C., Friday as part of the annual March For Life rally.

The event has been taking place for the past 44 years in protest of the Supreme Court Ruling Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

This year’s march was historic because for the first time, a Vice President spoke at the event.

“I like to say over there at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, we’re in the promise keeping business,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “That’s why this administration will work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America.”

Anti-abortion activists are optimistic about reversing the Roe v. Wade decision. President Donald Trump is expected to make his Supreme Court nomination pick this week.