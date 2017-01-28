New lawsuit alleges shocking sexual assault claims against Baylor football program

WACO, T.X. (WNCT) – A new federal lawsuit filed Friday alleges unprecedented sexual assault claims against the Baylor University football program.

A former student, referred only in the lawsuit as Elizabeth Doe, alleges that at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players occurred over a four year period.

She alleges the football program had a “culture of sexual violence.”

The lawsuit alleges that Baylor’s football program operated under a “show’em a good time” policy, which  “used sex to sell” to attract high school recruits.

The 52 assaults would dramatically increase the 17 reports of sexual violence involving 19 players since 2011 that have been acknowledged by university officials.

The university didn’t comment on the next allegations.

Baylor currently faces five lawsuits from women who claim they were attacked.

The scandal led to the firing of Baylor football coach Art Briles and the departure of university president Ken Starr in 2016.

