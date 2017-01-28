Greenville City leaders discuss ‘Big Ideas’ during last day of planning session

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville city leaders continue to work on plans for the future.

They spent Saturday inside city hall, discussing items in the second part of their annual planning session.

The room was filled with Greenville leaders, including Mayor Allen Thomas and city council members.

They discussed everything from expanding sidewalks to new street lights.

One topic that held conversation was a proposed bridge.

The proposed pedestrian bridge would connect residents to the north side of the river at Town Common all the way to River Park North.

Councilman Calvin Mercer said he wants public input on the project.

“We will be giving or citizens an opportunity to come to downtown Greenville and visit ‘central park’. Essential a 300 plus acre park is just across the river, we’ve got to figure out how to get citizens over there easier,” said Mercer.

Council members also discussed expanding or re-purposing the existing Greene Street Bridge.

One of the possible downfalls to this new pedestrian bridge are the costs and funding.

“We have federal money that can’t be used for pot holes, that can’t be used for something else, it can only be used for getting citizens across the tar river, so let’s get them across in the best possible way,” said Mercer.

Project manager Matt Hayes said it could cost as much as $11,000,000.

While there is some funding set aside for such a large project council members said they would still need help from private donations.

During the session plans for a sports complex to add more space for local sports teams was in discussion. As well as a proposed plan to bring STEAM learning to the Town Common.