Greenville car chase leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect, two others

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville Police have arrested three people following a car chase down 10th Street.

On Saturday afternoon, police were in the process of arresting Jacorey Paige for his suspected involvement in the January 1st armed robbery of Family Dollar on Memorial Drive.

Before the suspect was in custody, he jumped into a car, occupied with two other people. The car then sped off on Cotanche Street and down 10th Street.

Officers then pulled over the car on Cedar Court. A GPD K-9 was released, and all three people were arrested.

Paige is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center and is charged with armed robbery, felony conspiracy, and resisting arrest. Information on the two other suspects in the car has not yet been released.