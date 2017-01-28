Greenville car chase leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect, two others

kelly-byrne By Published:
police car

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville Police have arrested three people following a car chase down 10th Street.

On Saturday afternoon, police were in the process of arresting Jacorey Paige for his suspected involvement in the January 1st armed robbery of Family Dollar on Memorial Drive.

Before the suspect was in custody, he jumped into a car, occupied with two other people. The car then sped off on Cotanche Street and down 10th Street.

Officers then pulled over the car on Cedar Court. A GPD K-9 was released, and all three people were arrested.

Paige is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center and is charged with armed robbery, felony conspiracy, and resisting arrest. Information on the two other suspects in the car has not yet been released.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s